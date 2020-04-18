|
BRADFORD, Pa. - Dorothy "Ann" Imhoff, 73, of Bradford, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday (April 16, 2020) following a brief illness.
Born April 15, 1947, in Bradford, she was the daughter of the late William "Dale" and Dorothy I. Harrison Jacoby. She was married April 15, 1967, to Leon "Edward" Imhoff, who predeceased her on April 12, 1993.
Ann was a graduate of Ellicottville (N.Y.) High School, Class of 1965. She served as a role model to her family when she was a caregiver for her husband, mother, father and sister.
She worked for the Social Security Administration, Luminite and BOCES, as a teacher's aide, until her retirement.
Ann loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed bowling, camping and line dancing.
Surviving are three sons, Wayne (Crystal) Imhoff of Great Valley, N.Y., Ed (Norene) Imhoff of Ellicottville, N.Y. and Larry Imhoff of Little Valley, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, Ramsey Nelson, Kristen Imhoff, Shelby Imhoff, Sierra Wilber, Justin Imhoff, Erica Wilber and Chloe Imhoff; two sisters, Carol (Dennis) Daly of Cattaraugus, N.Y. and Alice Brewer of Kill Buck, N.Y.; a brother, William (Chris) Jacoby of Great Valley; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Vergilio Giardini and family.
She was predeceased by a sister, Judy Jacoby; and a nephew, Denny D. Daly.
Due to restrictions at this time, a memorial service will be planned at a later date to celebrate Ann's life.
Burial will be in Green Cemetery, Great Valley.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Homecare & Hospice or the .
E-condolences may be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 18, 2020