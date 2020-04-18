Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Imhoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Ann" Imhoff


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy "Ann" Imhoff Obituary
BRADFORD, Pa. - Dorothy "Ann" Imhoff, 73, of Bradford, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday (April 16, 2020) following a brief illness.

Born April 15, 1947, in Bradford, she was the daughter of the late William "Dale" and Dorothy I. Harrison Jacoby. She was married April 15, 1967, to Leon "Edward" Imhoff, who predeceased her on April 12, 1993.

Ann was a graduate of Ellicottville (N.Y.) High School, Class of 1965. She served as a role model to her family when she was a caregiver for her husband, mother, father and sister.

She worked for the Social Security Administration, Luminite and BOCES, as a teacher's aide, until her retirement.

Ann loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed bowling, camping and line dancing.

Surviving are three sons, Wayne (Crystal) Imhoff of Great Valley, N.Y., Ed (Norene) Imhoff of Ellicottville, N.Y. and Larry Imhoff of Little Valley, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, Ramsey Nelson, Kristen Imhoff, Shelby Imhoff, Sierra Wilber, Justin Imhoff, Erica Wilber and Chloe Imhoff; two sisters, Carol (Dennis) Daly of Cattaraugus, N.Y. and Alice Brewer of Kill Buck, N.Y.; a brother, William (Chris) Jacoby of Great Valley; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Vergilio Giardini and family.

She was predeceased by a sister, Judy Jacoby; and a nephew, Denny D. Daly.

Due to restrictions at this time, a memorial service will be planned at a later date to celebrate Ann's life.

Burial will be in Green Cemetery, Great Valley.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Homecare & Hospice or the .

E-condolences may be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -