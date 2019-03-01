SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Dorothy J. Maxson, 80, of Shinglehouse, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday (Feb. 28, 2019) in the Olean General Hospital, Olean, after a short illness.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday (March 4, 2019) at Grace Bible Independent Baptist Church, 392 Coons Crossing Road, Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m.
Dorothy's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
A complete obituary will follow.
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 1, 2019