NILE - Dorothy L. Bedow, 82, of 7199 Times Square, passed away Sunday (June 2, 2019) following a lengthy illness.



Born May 22, 1937, in Titusville, Pa., she was the daughter of Howard and Ruth Mead. Her stepfather was Gene Leonard, who predeceased her, in 1981. On Aug. 29, 1953, in Union City, Pa., she married Jesse E. Bedow, who predeceased her, on Nov. 25, 2017.



Dorothy had grown up in Union City and attended the school there.



She worked at various businesses in the area. Later, she and her husband Jesse owned and operated Bedow's Refrigeration in Nile.



Dorothy enjoyed bingo, euchre and going to the casino. Most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family.



She was a former member of the Nile Community Church and a past member of the Friendship Ambulance Squad.



Surviving are two sons, Larry L. (Sue Parks) Bedow and Steven E. (Rena) Bedow, both of Friendship; three daughters, Debra R. Greene of Richburg, and Cindy R. (Ted Witcher) Davison and Karen S. (Frank) Illerbrun, both of Friendship; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Virginia Carpenter of Alabama, Ann Tillotson of North Carolina and Alice Banks of Virginia; several nieces and nephews



She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Donald Leonard; two sisters, Marilyn Lockwood and Betty Prentice; a grandson, Timothy Greene.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (June 5, 2019) at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (June 6, 2019) in the funeral home. The Rev. Marc Chamberlain, pastor of the Genesis Bible Church, in Scio, will officiate and burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship.



Donations may be made to the family of Dorothy Bedow, c/o Treusdell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Friendship, NY 14739.



