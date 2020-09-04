1/1
Dorothy M. Babb
HOLLAND - Dorothy M. Babb, 73, of 206 N. Main St., passed away suddenly Wednesday (Sept. 2, 2020) in her home.

Born Jan. 5, 1947, in Olean, she was the daughter of Ernest and Geraldine Grove Chase.

Dorothy was a graduate of Allegany High School and worked as a nurse's aide at the Cattaraugus County Nursing Home for 17 1/2 years.

She was a member of the Allegany American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren with whom she loved being active. In recent years she enjoyed being home and passed the time watching the Lifetime channel on TV.

She leaves behind two daughters, Tammy (Willie) Roschetzky of Burleson, Texas and Michelle Hakes of Allegany; seven grandchildren, Amber, Brittney, Melissa, Bridgett, Andrew, Todd and Ashley; three great-granddaughters, Hannah, Harper and Nora; two brothers, David (Chris) Chase and Ernest (Donna) Chase Jr., both of Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Rodney D. Hakes on Jan. 16, 2004.

The family will be present to received friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Allegany Cemetery. Those in attendance at the funeral home are required to wear a mask.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the March of Dimes, National Office, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22202.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
