1/1
Dorothy M. (Burdick) Hall
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RANDOLPH - Dorothy M. Burdick Hall, 87, of Jamestown Street, Randolph, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2020) at the Gowanda Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center.

She was born Jan. 5, 1933, in Farmer Valley (Keating Township), Pa., the daughter of the late William M. and Drenna Church Burdick.

Dorothy attended schools in the Smethport (Pa.) and Bradford (Pa.) areas .

She was a homemaker, and had worked various jobs at the Collins Center Elementary School in Collins Center, the Robinson Knife Company in Springville and for Carrier Coach in Gowanda.

She and her late husband attended the Faith Lighthouse Chapel in Randolph. Her interests included camping, cooking, knitting, crocheting, sewing and spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by three sons, Willard C. Hall and wife Dianne of Randolph, Clinton E. Hall and wife Theresa of Broken Arrow, Okla. and Douglas L. (Lisa) Hall of Gowanda; a daughter, Ellen M. Heiler of Randolph; a sister, Anis Rae of Churchville; a brother, James (Fran) Burdick of Bradenton, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles W. Hall, whom she married Sept. 11, 1951, and who preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 2017; a grandson, Aaron William Hall; as well as siblings, William, Kenneth, Isabelle, Margie and Rodney.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020) in the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph, from where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Nov. 16, 2020). The Rev. Beth Billings Hayner will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.

Memorials may be sent to Randolph Regional EMS, 70 Main St., Randolph, NY 14772.

To leave a condolence, log onto www.vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Van Rensselaer & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Van Rensselaer & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Rensselaer & Son Funeral Home
14 Church St
Randolph, NY 14772
(716) 358-5583
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Rensselaer & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved