EAST OTTO - Dorothy W. Grey, 97, of East Otto, passed away Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at her home.
She was born June 12,1922, in Buffalo, the daughter of the late Russell and Marian Baxter Washburn. On Sept. 30, 1943, she married Junior Samuel "Juny" Grey, who predeceased her on January 16,2019.
Mrs. Grey had worked at the Shebel Woolen Mill, and later for the NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicles, in Little Valley.
She was a member of the East Otto United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She also was a member of the Otto Star 513 in Gowanda, where she was a past matron and the past grand warder.
She enjoyed knitting, making crafts, square dancing and baking for bake sales.
Mrs Grey is survived by two sons, James (Lanette) Grey of Stella, N.C. and Richard Grey of Little Valley; two daughters, Carol (late James) Dill of East Otto and Sandra (John) Pilon of Little Valley; 34 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Charlotte Grey of Little Valley; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her loving husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Washburn and Russell C. (late Marlene) Washburn; a sister, Marilyn (late Thomas) Rice.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. today (Feb. 18, 2020) at Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley. Funeral services will follow, at 11 a.m., from the funeral home. (Friends also called from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at Mentley Funeral Home Inc.)
Memorials may be made to the East Otto United Methodist Church; ; Diabetes Association; or East Otto Volunteer Fire Dept.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 18, 2020