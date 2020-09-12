OLEAN - Douglas E. Harwood, 77, passed away Thursday (Sept. 10, 2020) at his home.
Born Aug. 1, 1943, in Bradford, Pa., he was the son of Harold E. and Marie Neel Harwood Sr. On Feb. 23, 1964, at Haskell Community Church, he married Judith A. Wiley, who predeceased him June 10, 2012.
Doug was a 1962 graduate of Hinsdale Central School and had been active in many business ventures over the years.
He was primarily a builder in the area, was a longtime member of the Carpenter's Union Local 66 of Olean, and first worked for the former Foote Builders, in Portville.
He later owned his own business, Harwood Builders, for many years. Years ago, along with his wife, he owned and operated the former Tastee Treat, on Route 16 in Hinsdale. In more recent years, in addition to his contracting business, he operated a rough-cut lumber mill on Fay Hollow, and also sold firewood and did snowplowing.
Currently, he owned and maintained the Harwood Mobile Home Park, on Fay Hollow in Hinsdale. Doug formerly served a term as an assessor for the town of Hinsdale.
He had several hobbies, including at one time collecting matchbooks, as well as collecting arrowheads in his youth. He enjoyed having a pony, "Blackie," for which he maintained both a restored wagon, and a sleigh for it to pull, for the pleasure of his children.
His wife, Judy, and he, helped establish a program in the early 1970's that provided for a hearing-impaired class, through the ReHabilitation Center, which led to mainstreaming handicapped children into Olean area schools. Additionally, he served as a board member for the Association for the Hearing Impaired.
Surviving are two daughters, Deborah (Charles) Youngs of Portville and Tammy (Ronald) Boucher of Rochester; four grandchildren, Melissa Boucher, Angela Boucher, Michael Youngs and Sarah Youngs; a brother, Harold (Linda) Harwood Jr. of Olean; a sister, Wilma Gilstrap of Brookville, Pa.; an aunt, Nancy Neel of Brookville, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by twin daughters at birth; and a brother-in-law, Gene Gilstrap.
The family will be present to receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at the funeral home, at which time services will be held. Rev. Carrie Wolfe, of Christ United Methodist Church in Olean, will officiate. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.
The use of a facemask will be required while visiting the funeral home. Due to occupancy restrictions, there may be a delay in entering.
Memorials if desired, may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness, 6925 Oakland Mills Road, Ste. 701, Columbia, MD 21045 or to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY, 6215 Sheridan Dr. Ste. 100, Buffalo, NY 14221.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.