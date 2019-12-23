|
|
LITTLE VALLEY - Duane G. "Duke" Reynolds, 88, of Little Valley, passed away Friday (Dec. 21, 2019) at Absolut of Salamanca.
He was born Feb. 7, 1931, in Salamanca, the son of the late George and Margaret (Darling) Reynolds. On Oct. 25, 1953, he married the former Kathryn Milks who survives.
Mr. Reynolds was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was a Cattaraugus Co. deputy sheriff for 37 years. While working as a deputy, he also was a dispatcher and a mechanic for the patrol cars. After his retirement, he worked at Allegany State Park.
He was a member of the First Congregational Church, in Little Valley, and enjoyed bowling, softball and basketball.
Besides his loving wife of 66 years, he is survived by three sons, David (Mary) Reynolds of Little Valley, Timothy (Debi) Reynolds of Naples, Fla. and Greg (Patty) Reynolds of Little Valley; a daughter, Mary (Thomas) Stull of Little Valley; eight grandchildren, Jonathan Reynolds, Benjamin (Kristin) Stull, Scott (Katelyn) Stull, Andrew, Brett and Katie Reynolds and Nathan and Matthew Reynolds; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Dolores Molnar of Spokane, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Friday (Dec. 27, 2019) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley. Funeral services will be held at noon Friday (Dec. 27, 2019) from the funeral home.
Burial will be in Little Valley Rural Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the First Congregational Church or the .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 23, 2019