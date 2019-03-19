Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane Peter Evans. View Sign

CONNEAUT, Ohio - Duane Peter Evans, 77, Conneaut, died Monday (March 18, 2019) at UPMC Chautauqua.



He was born on June 20, 1940, in Olean, N.Y., the son of the late Elmer E Evans and Beatrice Lu (Sherwood) Evans.



Duane was a 1959 graduate of Richburg Central School.



Duane served in the United States Air Force from 1960-1964, 1st class in conventional fuel services, serving in Michigan and Alaska.



He was a machinist at Dressar's Clark; Borden Can Machinery; and Cummins Engine Co. He was a semi truck driver for almost 20 years.



Duane was a avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting,fishing and trapping. He has fished salmon on the Unalakleet River out of Unalakleet, Alaska. He enjoyed fishing the Allegheny river in Olean and Portville, N.Y. He had many family vacations in the Adirondack Mountains, where he spent time fishing with his children. In his later years, he had the ability to canoe solo and fished the dredge of Conewango Creek and river.



Duane truly enjoyed taking family pictures, especially of his granddaughters, Layla and LaToyia.



His great-grandchildren helped him enjoy the later years and brought joy to the whole family.



He is survived by his daughters, Rhonda (Bill) Johnson and Lynn (David) Austin of Sinclairville, N.Y.; granddaughters, Layla (Mark) Carlson and LaToyia Knight (Garrett Culver); great-grandchildren, Masen, Jorden, Mikayla Carlson and Javonte Hackett; sisters, Alice Dunbar and Nancy Straight; brothers, David and Lee Evans.



Duane was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 36 years, Janice (Schermerhorn) Evans; and his son, Duane P Evans Jr.



As per Duanes wishes, his body was donated to the University of Buffalo for research. A memorial service will be held at a later date and the burial will be at Sunset Cemetery, Lakewood, N.Y.



Memorials can be made to Saint Susan Kitchen, PO Box 1276, Jamestown, NY 14702 or Salvation Army, 83 S. Main St., Jamestown, NY 14701.

