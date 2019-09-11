Home

Lind Funeral Home Inc
805 W 3Rd St
Jamestown, NY 14701
(716) 664-3800
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Lind Funeral Home
Duane Peter Evans

Duane Peter Evans Obituary
JAMESTOWN - A memorial service for Duane Peter Evans Sr., 77, who died March 18, 2019, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) in the Lind Funeral Home. The Rev. Robert J. Hagel, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., for one hour prior to the service Saturday.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Duane had been employed as a machinist by Dresser Clark, Borden Can Machinery and Cummins Engine, as well as a semi-truck driver for almost 20 years.

To leave a condolence for the family or to view the full original obituary, please visit www.lindfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
