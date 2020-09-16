OLEAN - Duncan L. Lemmer, of Erie Street, passed away Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Aug. 20, 1941, in Ceres, he was the son of the late Joseph R. and Virginia E. Gray Lemmer. On Aug. 8, 1964, in Olean, he married Dorothy D. Kelly, who predeceased him May 11, 1987.
Duncan was a graduate of Bolivar Central School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963, serving on the USS Collette in Long Beach, Calif.
He worked for the former Century Wholesale in Olean and later for Hamed Vending.
In his free time, Duncan enjoyed fishing and going to car shows.
Surviving are one daughter, Cathy (Gerald Musall) Lemmer of Great Valley; one grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by four brothers, Donald Lemmer, Douglas Lemmer, David Lemmer and Joseph R. Lemmer Jr.; and one sister, Dorothy Sage.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A private prayer service will follow. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Buffalo VA Medical Center, 3495 Bailey Ave. Buffalo, NY 14215.
