1/
Duncan L. Lemmer
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duncan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLEAN - Duncan L. Lemmer, of Erie Street, passed away Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born Aug. 20, 1941, in Ceres, he was the son of the late Joseph R. and Virginia E. Gray Lemmer. On Aug. 8, 1964, in Olean, he married Dorothy D. Kelly, who predeceased him May 11, 1987.

Duncan was a graduate of Bolivar Central School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963, serving on the USS Collette in Long Beach, Calif.

He worked for the former Century Wholesale in Olean and later for Hamed Vending.

In his free time, Duncan enjoyed fishing and going to car shows.

Surviving are one daughter, Cathy (Gerald Musall) Lemmer of Great Valley; one grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by four brothers, Donald Lemmer, Douglas Lemmer, David Lemmer and Joseph R. Lemmer Jr.; and one sister, Dorothy Sage.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A private prayer service will follow. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.

Memorials if desired may be made to the Buffalo VA Medical Center, 3495 Bailey Ave. Buffalo, NY 14215.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.guentherfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
11:00 AM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guenther Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved