Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
Dustin J. Blackmon Obituary
DUKE CENTER, Pa. - Dustin J. Blackmon, 31, of Duke Center, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019).

Born Nov. 9, 1987, in Olean N.Y., he was a son of Stanley Blackmon and Regina Marino Lawson.

Dustin was a 2006 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School, and had been a longtime resident of Duke Center.

He had been employed at the Hershey Creamery Company, in Harrisburg.

Dustin loved fishing, and performing magic tricks, but his biggest love of all was music.

Surviving are his mother, Regina (Timothy) Lawson of Duke Center; three brothers, Jason Gilliland of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Brandon Gilliland of Fredonia, N.Y. and Timothy (Melissa) Lawson of Allegany, N.Y.; a sister, Jamie (Bruce) Wilcox of Eldred; a special paternal aunt, Ann Ide of Bolivar, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Blackmon, in January, 2018.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, at which time a memorial service will be held, with the Rev. Rick Price, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions to be made to "Dustin's Fund," c/o Mrs. Regina and Timothy Lawson, PO Box 64, Duke Center, PA 16729, to assist the family with medical and funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
