OLEAN - Earl L. Battle, of 312 West Henley St., passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Earl was born March 6, 1946, in Arkport, and was a son of Clinton and Loffie-Bell Briggs Patrick. He was married to Darlene Moyer, who predeceased him July 15, 2013.
Earl worked for SubCon Industries for about 15 years, retiring in the late 1990s. He enjoyed fishing; watching NFL football, especially the Buffalo Bills; telling stories; and cracking jokes.
Earl is survived by three children, Bryant D. (Brene) Battle, Jermaine L. Battle and Tyrell J.G. Battle, all of Olean; three grandchildren, Ayonna, Jourdan and Giovannie; four siblings, Hazel (James) Mumford of Kingston, N.C., Christine Banks of Hornell, Aaron Vanderhoef of Florida and Anthony Vanderhoef of Hornell; and many nieces and nephews.
Earl was predeceased by a brother, William Battle in December of 1991.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday (Jan. 10, 2020) at the Lighthouse Church of God of Prophecy, 919 King St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Tyrone Hall, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in White Cemetery in Rushford.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State St., Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 9, 2020