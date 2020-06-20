PRENTISVALE, Pa. - Edith M. Bigler, 98, of Prentisvale, passed away on Thursday (June 18, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home following a brief illness.
Born on Oct. 14, 1921, in Lewis Run, she was a daughter of Bert and Pearl Potter Sanderson. On May 9, 1942, in Olean, she married John A "Jack" Bigler, who passed away on June 28, 1992.
Edith was a 1940 graduate of Otto High School in Duke Center, and had resided in Prentisvale since 1955. During WWll, she was employed at the Eldred Munitions Plant, and later for many years in the quality control department at Airco Speer Co., in Bradford. Prior to her retirement in 1986, she was employed as a clerk at the J.C. Penney Co., in Bradford.
She was a former member of the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Rixford, and currently a member of the Eldred United Methodist Church.
Edith was a former member of the Keystone Chapter No. 2 OES of Duke Center. She had been active with the Otto-Eldred Alumni Association; the Red Hats of Duke Center; and a member of Byllye Lanes bowling leagues.
She loved the holidays and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, Donald (Eileen) Bigler of Allegany, N.Y. and Bill Bigler of Prentisvale; a daughter-in-law, Donna Bigler Hilliard of Broadview Heights, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jeff, Steve, Jeni, Nathan, Kari and Justin; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Edith was preceded in death by a son, James A. Bigler in 1971; a great-grandson, James Bigler in 2020; and three brothers, Rosco "Pete" Sanderson, Robert Sanderson and Jack Sanderson; and a sister, Esther Sanderson.
Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday (June 21, 2020) at the Eldred United Methodist Church, at which time a funeral service will be held, with the Rev. James Cannistraci, pastor, and the Rev. Ernie Perry, pastor of the Sawyer Evangelical Church, co-officiating. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Otto Township Fire Department or the Ambulance Fund, or the church of the donor's choice.
COVID-19 masks are required at the church.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.