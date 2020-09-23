FRANKLINVILLE - Edith P. Quint, of Franklinville, passed away Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Machias, at the age of 89.
She was born Dec. 31, 1930, in Pike, a daughter of the late Henry and Vivian Wagner Maston. Her husband, William Quint, who she married Aug. 17, 1956, in Machias, passed away in 2005.
She had worked for Robinson Knife Company in Springville.
She enjoyed sewing and knitting.
She is survived by her children, Ralph (Laurie) Peluse of East Aurora, Sue (Don) Edwards of West Des Moines, Iowa, Sharon Peluse of Bradford, Pa. and Brenda (late Ken) Mapes of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; her brother, David (late Hamako) Maston of Huntington Beach, Calif; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Earl Maston, Bertha Fagnan and Donald Maston.
There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Protection Cemetery in Holland.
