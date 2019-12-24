|
|
FRANKLINVILLE - Edna D. Johnson, of East Hill Road, died Sunday (Dec. 22, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit.
Born Dec. 25, 1928, in Caneadea, she was the daughter of Burtrum and Maude Scott Duell. On July 1, 1968, in Cuba, she married Robert "Bob" Johnson, who died Sept. 11, 2004.
Mrs. Johnson was a graduate of Friendship High School, and was the office manager, for Gramco Feed Mill, in Franklinville, for 35 years. She also owned and operated Johnson's Tree Farm, of Franklinville, along with her late husband, where they sold Christmas trees and ran a Christmas store on East Hill for many years. Edna enjoyed wood working, crafts and was an avid reader.
Surviving are two daughters, Janet (Alan) Edwards and Linda Edwards, both of Port Charlotte, Fla.; grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Marcelline Gurchak and Ella Belden; and a brother, James Duell.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Blount Library, 5 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737 or the Franklinville Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, 75 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 24, 2019