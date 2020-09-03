1/
Edna R. Windsor
1944 - 2020
ELDRED, Pa. - Edna Rae Barr Windsor, 76, of Edson Street, went to be with the Lord Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020) in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Jan. 7, 1944, in Bradford, she was a daughter of Robert and Bertha Barr. On Feb. 16, 1962, in the Smethport United Methodist Church, she married Robert D Windsor Sr., who died Nov. 21, 2014.

Edna was a 1961 graduate of Smethport High School. She loved her graduating class and was active in reunions and friendships that have lasted a lifetime.

She was an LPN for geriatric patients at Lakeview Manor and retired from Sena Kean Manor.

Edna's love for her children and grandchildren was seen and felt in many ways, including never missing a school function or sporting event. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she also became "Mom" and "Grandma" to many others throughout the years.

Mrs. Windsor was a faithful member of Women of the Moose 2188, Port Allegany and a past senior regent. She was a member of the Phoenix Chapter 15 of the Order of the Eastern Star. Edna was a member of the United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, with all the family and friends receiving hand-made gifts throughout the years. Family genealogy was a passion for many years. Edna loved music. She sang with her mother and sister for many events.

Travelling was important to Edna and her husband Robert. They enjoyed trips to see family and had a special place in their hearts for their trips to Hawaii.

Surviving are four sons, Robert (Tina) Windsor Jr. of Eldred, Edward (Rebecca) Windsor of Hiram, Ga., Matthew (Yvonne) Windsor of Eldred and Mark (Stephanie) Windsor of York; one daughter, Angelia (Rev. Jay) Tennies of Bradford; 10 grandsons; seven granddaughters; and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother, James Barr; and two sisters, Florence Carter and Ruth Covert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; two granddaughters, Rae-Anne Windsor in 2003 and Elizabeth Tennies in 2009; and a brother, Charles Barr.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020) at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020) at the Moody Hollow Cemetery, one mile up Moody Hollow Road in Coryville. A canopy and seating will be available. Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church in Bradford, will be officiating, and burial will follow the service.

Memorials contributions may be made to Mooseheart or the Eldred Fire Department.

Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
SEP
8
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
SEP
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Moody Hollow Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
