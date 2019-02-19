Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Ed" Flicker. View Sign

OLEAN - Edward "Ed" Flicker, 84, of Olean, passed away at home on Friday (Feb. 15, 2019).



He was born on Dec. 26, 1934, in Ceres, a son of Otto and Jeanette Flicker.



He graduated from Bolivar High School, then served two years in the U.S. Army, serving occupation duty in Heidelberg, Germany. He went on to work at Dresser Clark Plant 3 in Bradford, Pa., then Olean.



It was there that he met the love of his life, Geraldine "Gerrie" Fotch, who predeceased him earlier this year. Ed and Gerrie were married on May 31, 1958.



Ed was a member of numerous local organizations, including the STARS Flying Club, the Olean Rod and Gun Club and the Olean Airport support group. He was a member of St. John's Roman Catholic Church and was devoted in faith to his Savior, Jesus Christ.



Ed enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and always enjoyed learning new things. Ed was an avid saltwater fisherman and looked forward to his monthly summer fishing trips with his family.



Edward is survived by five children, Edward (Kim) Flicker Jr. of Cuba, Shelly Flicker of Olean, Steven (Karen) Flicker of Felton, Del., John Flicker of Boiling Springs, Pa., and Chris (Christine) Flicker of Olean; a sister, Jean of Massachusetts; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his parents and a son, Michael Flicker.



A memorial service will he held at the convenience of the family this spring. Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 19, 2019

