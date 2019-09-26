|
BOLIVAR - Edward H. Wyckoff Jr., 62, of 102 Friendship St., passed away Monday (Sept. 23, 2019) at home, following a long illness.
He was born Dec. 7, 1956, in Wellsville, the son of Edward H. and Esther Jackson Wyckoff Sr. On May 23, 1981, in Alma, he married Karen Evingham, who survives.
Ed was raised in Petrolia and attended Scio Central School. He was employed for many years by the Village of Wellsville.
He was a life member of the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department and the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
He enjoyed go-kart racing at Allegany Memorial Raceway in Allentown, hunting, fishing, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, softball and playing Santa for his family members.
He is survived, in addition to his wife, by a son, Daniel (Angie) Wyckoff of Corning; a daughter, Laceanne Wyckoff of Bolivar; two grandchildren, Kayla and Cooper Wyckoff, and a grandchild on the way; his mother, Esther Moultrup of Scio; three sisters, Betty (Rick) Moultrup of Allentown, Patricia (Robert) Stannard of Scio and Virginia Elliott of Wellsville; a brother, Jason (Ashley) Moultrup of Belfast; a brother-in-law, Bruce Guinnip of Scio; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased, in addition to his father, by a sister, Dorothy Guinnip; his stepfather, Norman Moultrup; and his devoted canine companion, Oddball.
Friends are invited to call from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 29, 2019) at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., 34 W. State St., in Wellsville. The funeral will follow visitation at 3 p.m. in the funeral home, with Glen Layfield presiding.
Please consider memorial donations to the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department, 460 Main St., Bolivar, NY 14715.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 26, 2019