Edward J. Cleveland Obituary
OLEAN - Edward J. Cleveland, 76, of 1747 Gargoyle Road, Lot 40, passed away Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a short illness.

Born July 13, 1943, in Olean, he was the son of Edward and Ruth Cole Cleveland. On March 2, 1965, in Coudersport, Pa., he married Beverly J. Rounsville, who predeceased him Sept. 19, 2013.

Edward was a lifelong resident of the Olean and Allegany area, and enjoyed hunting; fishing; and playing cards and bingo with his friends. He was retired, from the Cattaraugus County Highway Department, after many years of working from the Allegany barn.

Surviving are five children, Mike (Rose) Cleveland of Henderson, N.C., Tammy (Peter) Donovan, James (Judy) Cleveland and Oscar (Darlene) Cleveland, all of Olean, and John Cleveland of North Tonawanda; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three siblings, Marion (Sonny) Black of Liverpool and George (Ginger) Cleveland and Sharon (Phil) Hannigan, both of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.

At Edward's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

Memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
