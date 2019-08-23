Home

Edward J. Jedrosko Obituary
OLEAN - Edward J. Jedrosko, 79, of 1118 Spruce St., passed away Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) at the Olean General Hospital after a short illness.

Born Oct. 28, 1939, in Ludlow, Pa., he was a son of Peter and Anna Zedor Jedrosko.

On Sept. 9, 1961, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, in Olean, he married Carol F. Swanson, who survives.

Jedrosko was first employed by the former Daystrom Furniture Co. in Olean. He later worked at Dresser Clark in Olean for 39 years as a machinist until his retirement.

He was a member of St. John's Church in Olean, was a life member of the St. Stephen's Club and was also a member of the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR).

Surviving besides his wife are four sons, Greg (Millie) Jedrosko and Ronald Jedrosko, both of Olean, Mark (Beja) Jedrosko of Byron, Ga. and Gary (Katie) Jedrosko of Jane Lew, W.Va.; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Sharon) Jedrosko and Robert Jedrosko, both of Olean and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son, Daniel Joseph Jedrosko, on Dec. 11, 2018 and two sisters, Betty Grove and Carol Swick.

Friends are invited to attend a visitation and funeral service to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 24, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Rd. Olean. Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Rev. Romulo Montero, Parochial Vicar of St. John's Church, will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Church or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
