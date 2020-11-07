1/1
Edward L. "Butch" Amore
1948 - 2020

ERIE, Pa. -Edward "Butch" L. Amore, 71, passed away Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020) at UPMC Hamot Hospital.

He was born on March 27, 1948, in Olean, N.Y., a son of the late Edward J. and Elizabeth Gleason Amore.

Ed graduated from Allegany High School, in 1967, and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy, on the U.S.S. Independence. While in the Navy, Ed married his wife JoAnn and would later move to Erie after his service.

Ed worked for 25 years at GeoSource Inc., retiring in 2008.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and the CYS Club. Ed was a volunteer and past president of the Belle Valley Fire Department. He was an avid fisherman and coached soccer.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, JoAnn Galati Amore; his son, Edward J. Amore; his three daughters, Kelly L. Amore, Lisa M. Greenman (John) and Kathleen M. Mineo; his grandchildren, Giovanni Hellmann, Kristopher and Asher Mineo; his three sisters, Linda McDonald (Robert), Eva Grandusky (David) and Luann Hensel (Jeff); and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Conner; and his granddaughter, Josephine Mineo, in infancy.

Funeral services are private. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Road, Erie, PA 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Belle Valley Fire Department, 1514 Norcross Road, Erie, PA 16510.

Please visit SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 7, 2020.
