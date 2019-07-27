Home

ELDRED, Pa. - Edward L. Maluchnik, 21, of Slack Hollow Road, passed away Tuesday (July 23, 2019) from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born Feb. 3, 1998, in Coudersport, and graduated from Otto-Eldred High School in 2016.

He was presently employed by Empereon Marketing, in Coudersport, in telemarketing.

Edward loved his family; everyone he met; his dog, Stormy; and he enjoyed playing video games.

Surviving are his parents, Marsha (Shawn) Whitsell of Eldred; his father, Glenn Maluchnik of Port Allegany; his brother, Cpl. Christopher Maluchnik, serving with the U.S. Marine Corps in Hawaii; two sisters, Christina (Shane Easton) Maluchnik of Port Wentworth, Ga. and Mary Maluchnik of Port Allegany; a nephew, Daxtyn Easton; a niece, Amaya Easton of Port Wentworth; step-grandparents, Bob and Bonnie Whitsell of Eldred; and many cousins who loved him.

At the family's request, there will be no visitation, and there will be a private memorial service held at the convenience of the family.

The family requests that memorials be made to the woundedwarriorproject.org.

Online condolences may be made at framefunerahome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 27, 2019
