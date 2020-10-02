PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - Edward Michael Lasher, 72, of Dexter Hollow Road, formerly of Denton, Md., passed away Tuesday, (Sept. 29, 2020) at Lake View Senior Care.
Born April 16, 1948, in Port Allegany, he was the son of Charles and Virginia Balone Lasher. On April 24, 1970, in Denton, he married Juanita Corkell, who passed away Aug. 05, 1996.
Edward was a 1967 graduate of Smethport High School, and then went on to earn an associate's degree in electronics. Mr. Lasher also served in the Vietnam War as a radioman, third class.
He previously owned and operated a dairy and produce farm while working as a maintenance mechanic in several factories.
Edward was an active member of the First Church of God as a guitarist for the Praise and Worship Team.
He loved music, especially playing the guitar, and euchre. Edward also was an avid Steelers fan, and most of all loved spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving is one son, Austen Lasher of Denton; two daughters, Edie and Tammy Lasher of Harrington, Del.; two brothers, Fred (Diane) Lasher of Jacksonville, Fla. and Richard (Cindy) Lasher, with whom he resided; one granddaughter, K.C. Lasher of Harrington; and two sisters-in-law, Marguerite Lasher and Linda Lasher.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles "Bud" and John P. Lasher.
Visitation will be from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 03, 2020) at the First Church of God. A memorial service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. with Rev. Jim Kazimer.
Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com.