OLEAN - Edward "Bob" Rakus, of Olean, passed away peacefully Wednesday (July 17, 2019) at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Born Aug. 31, 1930, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Stanley and Frances Shepiorski Rakus.



On Oct. 2, 1954, at Transfiguration Church, he married Helen A. Luty, who survives.



Ed was a graduate of Salamanca High School. After graduating, he enlisted in the US Navy from 1948 until 1950.



He worked at the Olean Times Herald for his entire career until his retirement. He was Secretary of the Typographical Union for many years. Ed was a member of the Pulaski Club in North Olean.



During his retirement, he enjoyed wood carving and painting, including a series of pieces he made from printer's ink for Art in the Park. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, especially playing cards. During the summers, he enjoyed volunteering at and attending church picnics.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Elizabeth Murphy and David (Marie) Rakus; grandchildren, Zachary and Matthew Murphy and Alexandra and Julia Rakus; sisters Ann (Stephen) Muzi and Ruth Prey and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents; nine brothers and sisters; son-in-law Timothy Murphy and his godson, Robert "Bobby" Sassone.



Fr. Francis DiSpigno, O.F.M. will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday (July 23, 2019) at St. Joseph's Church, 1102 Walnut Street in Olean. Burial will be held at St. Bonaventure Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Ronald McDonald House, 780 W. Ferry St. Buffalo, NY 14222.



The family is grateful to the staff at Olean HomeCare & Hospice.