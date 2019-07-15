Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward W. "Butch" Collingwood Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LITTLE VALLEY - Edward W. "Butch" Collingwood Jr., 62, of Route 242, Little Valley, town of Napoli, passed away Saturday (July 13, 2019) at home, with his family by his side, after an extended illness.



He was born June 10, 1957, in Jamestown, the son of the late Edward W. Collingwood Sr. and Kay Penhollow Collingwood.



Butch was a graduate of Falconer Central School and was the owner operator of B & R Auto in Little Valley.



A lifetime mechanic, he enjoyed working on cars, and additionally liked hunting; fishing; and golfing.



He was a member of the Napoli United Methodist Church and the Frewsburg Rod & Gun Club.



He is survived by his wife, Rose Schauman Collingwood, whom he married on Feb. 21, 1975; a daughter, Amy (Kevin Sr.) Edel of Milaca, Minn.; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Reed Collingwood of Salamanca; two sisters, Laurie Collingwood of Frewsburg and Tracy Collingwood of Dunkirk; eight grandchildren, Kierstin Maxon of California, Anna Collingwood and John Collingwood Jr., both of Salamanca, Emma Timblin and Alicia Timblin, both of Salamanca, Kevin Edel Jr., Erica Edel and Cheyanna, all of Milaca; four great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Butch was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John Paul Collinwood on Sept. 23, 2011; and a sister, Kathy L. Westerdahl on Jan. 29, 2016.



As per Butch's wishes, visitation will not be observed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and announced by the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, Randolph.



To leave a condolence, visit



