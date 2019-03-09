NORTH TONAWANDA - Edwin E. Milliron, 93, of North Tonawanda, passed away Feb. 27, 2019, at DeGraff Memorial Hospital in Buffalo.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin E. Milliron.
He was born in Duke Center, Pa., on March 10, 1925, a son to the late Elburt and Mae Johnston Milliron.
Ed served with the Army Air Corp during World War II.
He was a banker for Federal Reserve Bank, in Buffalo, for 30 years.
He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and was an avid NY Yankees fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Milliron of Buffalo; two step-sons, Dr. A. John (Peggy) Popp of Albany and Tom (Holly) Popp of Seneca Falls; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dora L. Popp-Milliron; brothers, Wes and Robert Milliron; and sister, Naomi Bohn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home LLC., 98 N. Main St., Perry. He will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery, in Perry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or visit dav.org.
For more information, please call (585) 237-2626, or to leave a message of condolence, visit eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home LLC., 98 N. Main St., Perry, NY 14530.
Eaton Watson Funeral Home, LLC
98 North Main Street
Perry, NY 14530
(585) 237-2626
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 9, 2019