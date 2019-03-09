Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin E. Milliron. View Sign





He was born in Duke Center, Pa., on March 10, 1925, a son to the late Elburt and Mae Johnston Milliron.



Ed served with the Army Air Corp during World War II.



He was a banker for Federal Reserve Bank, in Buffalo, for 30 years.



He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and was an avid NY Yankees fan.



He is survived by his daughter, Debra Milliron of Buffalo; two step-sons, Dr. A. John (Peggy) Popp of Albany and Tom (Holly) Popp of Seneca Falls; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dora L. Popp-Milliron; brothers, Wes and Robert Milliron; and sister, Naomi Bohn.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home LLC., 98 N. Main St., Perry. He will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery, in Perry.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or visit



For more information, please call (585) 237-2626, or to leave a message of condolence, visit



Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home LLC., 98 N. Main St., Perry, NY 14530. NORTH TONAWANDA - Edwin E. Milliron, 93, of North Tonawanda, passed away Feb. 27, 2019, at DeGraff Memorial Hospital in Buffalo.He was born in Duke Center, Pa., on March 10, 1925, a son to the late Elburt and Mae Johnston Milliron.Ed served with the Army Air Corp during World War II.He was a banker for Federal Reserve Bank, in Buffalo, for 30 years.He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and was an avid NY Yankees fan.He is survived by his daughter, Debra Milliron of Buffalo; two step-sons, Dr. A. John (Peggy) Popp of Albany and Tom (Holly) Popp of Seneca Falls; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dora L. Popp-Milliron; brothers, Wes and Robert Milliron; and sister, Naomi Bohn.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home LLC., 98 N. Main St., Perry. He will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery, in Perry.Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or visit dav.org. For more information, please call (585) 237-2626, or to leave a message of condolence, visit eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home LLC., 98 N. Main St., Perry, NY 14530. Funeral Home Eaton Watson Funeral Home, LLC

98 North Main Street

Perry , NY 14530

(585) 237-2626 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close