Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwin I. Corey


1923 - 2019
Edwin I. Corey Obituary
SWEDEN VALLEY, Pa. - Edwin I. Corey, 95, of Sweden Valley, passed away Friday (July 12, 2019) at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Ed was born Aug. 8, 1923, in Coudersport, the son of the late Glenn H. and Lida Amelia (Roberts) Corey. He married the former Lois Chilson on Jan. 21, 1945, and celebrated more than 63 years of marriage, until her passing May 6, 2009.

Ed was a self-employed carpenter, and worked on many projects in the Coudersport area, including Cole Memorial Hospital. He loved to work.

He was a Navy veteran, serving during World War II.

Ed was a member of the American Legion Potter Post 192, Coudersport and the Eulalia F&AM Masonic Lodge 342, Coudersport.

Surviving are his two grandsons, Mark F. Corey of Nashville, Tenn. and Matt S. (Marisa) Corey of Boca Raton, Fla.; a granddaughter, Marty A. (Nick) Cummins of Bradford; and great-grandchildren, Garrett and Mason.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ed was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Edwin H. and Mary Anne Corey; brothers, Dean, Hoxie and Rodrick Corey; and a sister, Glendora Chilson.

Family and friends are welcome to a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday (July 18, 2019) at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 N. East St., Coudersport. Burial will be private in Sweden Hill Cemetery.

The family suggests contributions in Ed's name be mailed to the Edwin Corey Memorial Baseball Fund, c/o Citizen & Northern Bank, PO Box 229, Coudersport, PA 16915 or in person at the bank at 10 N. Main St., Coudersport, to support local baseball organizations and players, or to a donation of the donor's choice.

To share your fondest memories of Ed or to sign his guestbook, please visit thomasfickinger.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 16, 2019
