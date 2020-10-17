1/1
Edwin LaRue "Tony" Trowbridge Jr.
WAXHAW, N.C. - Edwin "Tony" LaRue Trowbridge Jr., age 84, of Waxhaw, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020) at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Tony was born in Franklinville, N.Y., the son of Edwin LaRue Trowbridge Sr. and Evelyn Burnett Trowbridge.

Tony served as a missionary with Missionary Transport, Inc. and Wycliffe Bible Translators for most of his adult life.

Tony is survived by his wife, Nargis; his son, Mike and his wife Connie; daughter, Tammy Holliday and her husband Brad; son, Dan and his wife Naomi; grandchildren, Jesse, Sunni, Jessica, Brittony, Alyssa, Sarah, Nickie, Rebecca, Chris, Brooke and Cameron; great-grandchildren, Spencer, Paxton and Banks; sisters, Judy, Kathy, Lousie and Linda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Marshall and Charles.

The family takes great comfort in knowing that he is with Jesus, fully healed and worshiping our Creator.

The family plans to have a memorial service in the spring when family and friends can celebrate his life together.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wycliffe Bible Translators by going to Wycliffe.org and clicking on Give Now.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 17, 2020.
