OLEAN - Edwin Leo Triesky, of 332 Tompkins St., passed away on Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at his home, following a lengthy illness.
Edwin was born on July 21, 1936, in Olean, a son of Edwin John and Rose Balkeny Trieskey. On Feb. 20, 1960, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Allegany, he married his wife of 60 years, Mary Lou Schultz, who survives.
Edwin was a 1954 graduate of Olean High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from Aug. 3, 1954 to Aug. 2, 1957.
Leo began working at the Olean Police Department in 1959, from where he retired after 36 years, as a sergeant, in 1994.
Edwin enjoyed hunting; woodworking; NASCAR; and spending time at his camp. He was a Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan.
Along with his loving wife, Edwin is survived by three children, Lorrie A. (Daniel) Dombek of Olean, Michael E. (Marie) Triesky of Hustontown, Pa. and Tina J. (Robert) Flagg of Allegany; three grandchildren, Stevin (Jennifer) Dombek, David (Priscilla) Dombek and Shawn (Emily) Croissette; three great-grandchildren, Brooke Dombek, Jameson and Wyatt Croissette; a brother, Anthony "Tony" (Mary Ann) Trieskey of Olean; and a sister, Rosemary Ludden of Olean.
Friends will be received from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (July 14, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Dr. Derek J. Cheek, pastor of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and St. John's Lutheran Church, will officiate.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4th & Laurens Street, Olean, NY 14760.
Please use precautions including wearing a mask during your visit.