SPRING HILL, Fla. - Edwin V. Gibbon, age 87, of Spring Hill, died peacefully Friday (May 15, 2020).



Ed was born and raised in Bolivar, N.Y.



He enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1953 and served in the Korean War. During his time in the service he was married to Joan E. Gross, his wife for 67 years, on Jan. 14, 1952.



After the service he and his wife moved to Richburg, N.Y., for a short stint before moving to Silver Creek, N.Y., for a job in construction building the NY State Thruway. After his time on the Thruway he took a job with Bethlehem Steel in Lackawanna, N.Y., where he retired after 30 years of service. He and his wife owned/operated Wright's Grocery in Silver Creek for 10 years.



Ed and Joan moved to Spring Hill in 1994, where they currently reside. There they owned and operated the Car Lot Bar for 11 years.



He was a life member of the VFW in Silver Creek for over 50 years and a member of Mason Silver Lodge 757 and the American Legion.



Ed is survived by his wife, Joan of Spring Hill; and five children, Dana (Donna) Gibbon of Sheridan, N.Y., Kim (Michelle) Gibbon of Silver Creek, Edwin (Mary) Gibbon of Dunkirk, N.Y., Tammy (Louis) Pagano of Fisherville, Ky. and Randy Gibbon of Silver Creek. He also leaves behind a sister, Francis Farwell of Canandaigua, N.Y.; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store