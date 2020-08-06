PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Eileen Elizabeth Dorson Williams, a longtime resident of Olean, N.Y., and Port St. Lucie, passed away peacefully in God's hands Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart. She was 85 years old. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be missed dearly.
Eileen was the daughter of the late Gertrude Margaret Horan Dorson and William Robert Dorson. Eileen was the wife of the late Harry Lavere Williams. On Aug. 1, 1953, Eileen and Harry were married at St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Olean. They were married for 22 years until his passing on Oct. 3, 1975.
Eileen was a graduate of Olean High School.
She loved spending time with her family. She also loved her many cats she had over the years. Earlier in life she loved golfing and would always joke about keeping her clubs forever. Later in life, she made her home in Port St. Lucie, with her family, and enjoyed working. She was an amazing mother to her five children and grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a brother, John (Donna) Dorson of Allegany, N.Y.; and five children, Linda (Tom) Williams Ropchak of Port St. Lucie, Brian (Patty) Williams of Port St. Lucie, Michele (Mike) Williams Sucato of Port St. Lucie, Kevin (Teresa) Williams of Plantation and Kimberly (Brian) Williams Helman of Parkland. In addition to her immediate family, Eileen is survived by 12 grandchildren, Nathan Ropchak, Carly Ropchak Bennett, Erin Williams Truman, Heather Williams Eaton, Bradley Williams, Michael Sucato Jr., Melissa Sucato Vaughn, Reilly Williams, Ryan Williams, Allison Helman, Jared Helman and Joshua Helman; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by an infant daughter, Mary Eileen Williams; a grandson, Brian Lavere Williams Jr.; her sisters, Patricia Dorson Linehan and Marianne Dorson O'Keefe; and her brother, Joseph Dorson.
A private burial will take place at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.oleanfuneralhome.com.