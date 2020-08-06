1/1
Eileen Elizabeth (Dorson) Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Eileen Elizabeth Dorson Williams, a longtime resident of Olean, N.Y., and Port St. Lucie, passed away peacefully in God's hands Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart. She was 85 years old. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be missed dearly.

Eileen was the daughter of the late Gertrude Margaret Horan Dorson and William Robert Dorson. Eileen was the wife of the late Harry Lavere Williams. On Aug. 1, 1953, Eileen and Harry were married at St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Olean. They were married for 22 years until his passing on Oct. 3, 1975.

Eileen was a graduate of Olean High School.

She loved spending time with her family. She also loved her many cats she had over the years. Earlier in life she loved golfing and would always joke about keeping her clubs forever. Later in life, she made her home in Port St. Lucie, with her family, and enjoyed working. She was an amazing mother to her five children and grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by a brother, John (Donna) Dorson of Allegany, N.Y.; and five children, Linda (Tom) Williams Ropchak of Port St. Lucie, Brian (Patty) Williams of Port St. Lucie, Michele (Mike) Williams Sucato of Port St. Lucie, Kevin (Teresa) Williams of Plantation and Kimberly (Brian) Williams Helman of Parkland. In addition to her immediate family, Eileen is survived by 12 grandchildren, Nathan Ropchak, Carly Ropchak Bennett, Erin Williams Truman, Heather Williams Eaton, Bradley Williams, Michael Sucato Jr., Melissa Sucato Vaughn, Reilly Williams, Ryan Williams, Allison Helman, Jared Helman and Joshua Helman; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by an infant daughter, Mary Eileen Williams; a grandson, Brian Lavere Williams Jr.; her sisters, Patricia Dorson Linehan and Marianne Dorson O'Keefe; and her brother, Joseph Dorson.

A private burial will take place at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.oleanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved