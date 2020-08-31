OLEAN - Eileen F. Lumpp, of 202 S. 16th St., passed away Friday (Aug. 28, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 2, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.