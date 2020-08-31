1/
Eileen F. Lumpp
OLEAN - Eileen F. Lumpp, of 202 S. 16th St., passed away Friday (Aug. 28, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 2, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
