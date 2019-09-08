|
|
OLEAN - Eileen McCartan Smith, of Olean, passed away peacefully Friday (Sept. 6, 2019), surrounded by her children.
Born Oct. 6, 1928, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Martha Szadlowski McCartan. On Nov. 27, 1946, at St. John's Roman Catholic Church, she married the late Leo Anthony Smith, to whom she remained married for 46 years.
Eileen graduated from Olean High School in 1946, and together with Leo, owned and operated a soda fountain shop in North Olean. She then worked for many years at the New York Telephone Company, first as a switchboard operator and then as a supervisor.
Eileen was a longstanding member of St. John's Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, religious educator and as a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.
Eileen lived in North Olean her entire life and made countless contributions to the community. When Eileen identified a project, she wasted no time in organizing action, as evidenced by her efforts to paint the concrete street signs in North Olean and her leadership in organizing the first Neighborhood Watch in North Olean.
An avid historian, she was a member of the Olean Historical Society and served as a volunteer for the Olean Point Museum, where she created the Grandma's Attic exhibit. Eileen served as the family genealogist and compiled extensive genealogical histories of her own and other local families. She also conducted wide-ranging research of Olean's history, compiling 180 binders documenting stories and pictures of Olean's past. She shared her love of the city and its history with the world through her website, featuring historical pictures and stories, which was enjoyed both by the local community and those who had left the area. Eileen's research proved invaluable to the community on several occasions when she was able to provide essential historical information that was critical to development projects at the water filtration plant, the YMCA on Wayne Street and the refurbishing of buildings on the first block of West State Street.
When not fulfilling her quest for historical knowledge, Eileen was an ardent gardener and spent numerous hours in her yard caring for her trees, bushes, flowers and substantial collection of animal statues. She was quite the "bathing beauty," and with her love of swimming, could often be found throughout the years swimming laps in her pool or at the YMCA, or swimming across Cuba Lake. She also had an artistic flair and enjoyed photography and canvas oil painting. Perhaps most of all, Eileen enjoyed walking through her neighborhood, stopping frequently to reminisce with old friends and to visit with family members. She had a story for every occasion, and spent her twilight years – whether on her porch or in the neighborhood – conveying her vast knowledge to others with her delightful gift for storytelling.
A true matriarch, family was of the utmost importance to Eileen, who was beloved by her surviving seven children, Marcia Phillips, Douglas (Joyce) Smith, Dennis Smith, Daniel Smith, Elaine Smith and Lorraine Smith, all of Olean, and David (Arden) Smith of Tampa, Fla.; 23 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Eileen was predeceased by her sister, Mary June Ryan; brother, Robert McCartan; son-in-law, Norman Phillips; and grandson, Peter Phillips.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019) at St. John's Roman Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Olean YMCA and .
Online condolences can be made at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 8, 2019