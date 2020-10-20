1/1
Elaine Lucille Burkhard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELLICOTTVILLE - Elaine Lucille Burkhard, of Ellicottville, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 13, 2020) at Erie Community Medical Center.

She was born on Oct 25, 1944, in Buffalo, the daughter of the late James and Catherine Lucille Henry. She is survived by Richard Burkhard, husband of 57 wonderful years.

Elaine is also survived by her brother, Gerald (Cheri) Henry of Tonawanda; her three sisters, Nancy (Charles) Amato of Williamsville, Suzanne (Timothy) Wills of Sanford, Fla. and Janet (George) Coleman of Middleburg, Fla. She was the beloved mother of three children, Mark (Kim) Burkhard of Cattaraugus, Cathy (Dan) Dunkleman of Great Valley and Laura (Rob) Roth of Cattaraugus; grandmother of Lucas (Katie) Burkhard, Sabrina (Jared) Tocha, Dominic (Jackie) Burkhard, Nathan Dunkleman, Nolan Dunkleman, Megan Burkhard and Ariah Tocha; great-grandmother of Gracie, Judah, and Peyton.

Elaine enjoyed spending time with her husband and family, taking care of her birds and making everyone she talked to feel special.

Elaine's wish was to donate her body, to the University at Buffalo, through the State University of New York Anatomical Gift Program. Private family services will be held. There will be a celebration of life at later date.

The family requests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the SPCA of Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16 N., Olean, NY 14760.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved