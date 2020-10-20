ELLICOTTVILLE - Elaine Lucille Burkhard, of Ellicottville, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 13, 2020) at Erie Community Medical Center.



She was born on Oct 25, 1944, in Buffalo, the daughter of the late James and Catherine Lucille Henry. She is survived by Richard Burkhard, husband of 57 wonderful years.



Elaine is also survived by her brother, Gerald (Cheri) Henry of Tonawanda; her three sisters, Nancy (Charles) Amato of Williamsville, Suzanne (Timothy) Wills of Sanford, Fla. and Janet (George) Coleman of Middleburg, Fla. She was the beloved mother of three children, Mark (Kim) Burkhard of Cattaraugus, Cathy (Dan) Dunkleman of Great Valley and Laura (Rob) Roth of Cattaraugus; grandmother of Lucas (Katie) Burkhard, Sabrina (Jared) Tocha, Dominic (Jackie) Burkhard, Nathan Dunkleman, Nolan Dunkleman, Megan Burkhard and Ariah Tocha; great-grandmother of Gracie, Judah, and Peyton.



Elaine enjoyed spending time with her husband and family, taking care of her birds and making everyone she talked to feel special.



Elaine's wish was to donate her body, to the University at Buffalo, through the State University of New York Anatomical Gift Program. Private family services will be held. There will be a celebration of life at later date.



The family requests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the SPCA of Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16 N., Olean, NY 14760.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store