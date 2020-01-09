|
|
ALLEGANY - Elaine M. Rockey, of 3996 Route 417, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) at her home, after a lengthy illness.
Born Aug. 1, 1934, in Olean, she was the daughter of Theodore and LeEtta Turner Fie. On May 2, 1953, at the First Baptist Church in Olean, she married James L. Rockey, who survives.
Elaine was a 1952 graduate of Olean High School, where she was a basketball star and where her love for all sports was firmly implanted. She worked for Clark Brothers and the Olean Times Herald. She was primarily a homemaker who enjoyed being with her family.
She was a 50-plus year member of the First Baptist Church of Olean and of the Allegany American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed coordinating military funerals for the Allegany American Legion Honor Guard and formerly volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
She enjoyed traveling across the country, especially her train trips to California. She and Jim were lucky enough to see her favorite Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII in Los Angeles. She also enjoyed the casino with her friends, and for the last few years she was navigating the internet and made friends all over the country by playing many types of computer games and on Facebook.
Surviving besides her husband are three daughters, Karen Morin of Encino, Calif., Lorraine (Jeffery) Holmes and Gayle Rockey, both of Allegany; grandchildren, Nicholas (Kelly) Morin, Casey (Ari) Morin, Marissa Morin, Dr. Timothy (Amanda) Fortuna, Brian (Kara) Fortuna and Marcie (Eli) Rust; and great-grandchildren, Max and Aiden Morin, Miles Morin, James and Elizabeth Fortuna, and Sophia and Payton Fortuna and Cheyenne and Abigail, Theron Rust; and several nieces and nephews. She was so fortunate to see grandchildren grow up and have families of their own and now also have great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Theodore J. and Barbara Fie; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and John Bell; and sister and brother-in-law, Donald and Diane Doxey; and a special son-in-law, Michael Morin.
The family will be present to receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (Jan. 10, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) in the funeral home. Rev. Jason Hladik, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Olean, will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery, Veterans Field of Honor, Olean.
Memorials may be made to HomeCare and Hospice, 1225 W. State St. Olean, NY 14760; the Allegany American Legion, 4350 Route 417, Allegany, NY 14706; or to the Olean First Baptist Church, 133 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 9, 2020