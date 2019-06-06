Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor F. Gorecki. View Sign Service Information First Baptist Church 27 South Main Street Franklinville, NY 14737 (716) 676-3494 Send Flowers Obituary

FRANKLINVILLE - Eleanor F. Gorecki, of Route 16, died Tuesday (June 4, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, following a long illness.



Born Oct. 5, 1921, in Franklinville, she was the daughter of Forrest and Hazel Constantine Farrington. On July 6, 1939, in Eldred, Pa., she married Casimir S. Gorecki, who died Nov. 27, 2010.



Mrs. Gorecki was a graduate of Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville, Class of 1939. She also graduated from West Brook Commercial Academy, in Olean.



Eleanor was an executive secretary at Dow & Company, in Olean, for 10 years, and later worked for the law office of Cash & Lippert, in Franklinville, for 10 years.



Mrs. Gorecki was a 50-plus-year member of the First Baptist Church; the Red Hat Society; Order of Easter Star Boneka Chapter 522; the Senior Citizens; and the Philomathic Club, all of Franklinville; the Enchanted Mountain Square Dance Club; and a volunteer at the Olean General Hospital, where she was a member of its auxiliary.



Surviving are two sons, Thomas Gorecki and Steven Gorecki, both of Franklinville; two grandsons, Kyle Gorecki of South Carolina and Eric Gorecki of Maine; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Don (Barb) Farrington of Franklinville; and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by a sister, Marian Shuman; and a brother, Ronald (Geraldine) Farrington.



Friends may gather with the family from 11 a.m. to noon Friday (June 7, 2019) at First Baptist Church, 27 N. Main St., Franklinville, where her funeral service will be held at noon. Celebrating her life will be Rev. Stu Burton, pastor of the Cross-Town Alliance Church of Arcade. Burial will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, in Franklinville.



Memorials may be made to either the First Baptist Church or the Blount Library, 5 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737.



