She was born Jan. 29, 1932, in Mansfield, the daughter of the late Allie and Isabelle Perkins Burdick. On Sept. 12, 1953, she married Allen Ebert, who predeceased her Oct. 3, 1998.



Mrs. Ebert had worked at Highland Plastics, until her retirement.



She was a member of the Ellicottville American Legion Auxiliary, and the Little Valley Congregational Church.



She is survived by three daughters, Deborah of Maricopa, Ariz., Ellen (James) Neal of Salamanca and Gail Ballard of Allegany; 10 grandchildren, Andrew (April)



Besides her loving husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Duane and LaVerne Burdick; five sisters, Margaret Mahnk, Florence Krotz, Betty Crawford, Joyce Francis and Mary Owens; a grandchild, Jimmy Neal; and a great-grandchild, Baby Ballard.



Mrs. Ebert donated her body to the University of Buffalo, and a celebration of life service will be held, at a later date.



