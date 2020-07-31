CUBA - Eleanor M. "Bee" Wagner, 78, of 9103 Jackson Hill Road, Cuba, passed away Thursday (July 30, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital's Palliative Care Unit, after a short illness.
Born March 20, 1942, in Ellicottville, she was a daughter of Hollis and Katie Black DeGroff. On Aug. 26, 1961, in West Valley, she married Carl D. Wagner, who preceded her in death Oct. 10, 2015.
Bee had worked for the Ellicottville Post Printing Office, Little Valley Hub and Cuba Patriot. Last she was employed for 15 years as a teacher's aide for the Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES.
Bee was a member of the Shawn M. Clemens Memorial AmVets Post 1 Auxiliary and its "Riders" club.
She liked to knit, read and attend the Jamboree in the Hills.
Surviving are her children, Barbara Knapp of Friendsville, Tenn., Mary (Russ) Seigel of Cuba and Holly (William) Buddell of Friendship; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Clyde (Ruth) DeGroff of Bancroff, Wisc.; and two sisters, Shirley Hebdon of Springville and Kathie (Alan) Fish of Great Valley.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Eldyn DeGroff; and Sarah Holland.
A memorial visitation and service will held at a future date and time to be announced. Burial will be in Black Creek Cemetery, New Hudson.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com.