ULYSSES, Pa. - Elery H. Walizer, 90, of Ulysses, died Sunday (April 14, 2019) in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.



Born June 16, 1928, in Mill Hall, he was the son of Harry L. and Madaline A. Krape Walizer. On July 12, 1955, in Bellwood, he married the former Carolyn M. Chelgren, who predeceased him May 31, 2008.



A 1945 graduate of Walker Township High School in Hublersburg, he earned a bachelor of science degree from Lock Haven University, and a master of education administration from Pennsylvania State University.



He retired from the Northern Potter School District in 1993 after over 45 years of teaching science and mathematics courses, and serving 17 years as High School Principal.



Active in extracurricular work at school and civic work in the community, he coached Junior High and JV boys basketball, JV girls volleyball and Little League baseball. He served many years as class advisor, student council advisor and director of class plays. With his wife, he co-advised the Varsity Club.



Mr. Walizer was also the treasurer of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 530 for over 30 years; trustee of the Ulysses Library Association for 23 years, serving as president for 21 years; and a life member of the Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company, serving as treasurer for over 10 years.



Traveling extensively, he and his wife visited all 50 states and 31 foreign countries. He was an associate member of the former Ulysses First Baptist Church.



Surviving are two sons, Herbert L. (Teresa) Walizer of Jacksonville, Fla., and Elery Jon (Charlinda) Walizer of Pennsdale; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; two nieces, Sherry McKee of Lewes, Del., and Linda Irwin of Milford, Del.; and a nephew, Scott (Paula) Irwin of Port Matilda.



In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Jean Irwin; and a nephew, Kenneth Irwin.



Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (April 20, 2019) at the Ulysses United Methodist Church, with funeral services following at 3 p.m. The Rev. Thomas Shatto will officiate. Burial will be in Wood Family Cemetery, Grampian.



Memorials may be made to Ulysses Library, P.O. Box 316, Ulysses, PA 16948.



Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA.



