1/1
Elias Eade Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elias's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLEAN - Elias Eade Jr., 88, loving and faithful husband, father and Giddi, has passed.

He was a man of great strength and integrity with an unprecedented work ethic. He loved and served his country in the U.S. Army. He sacrificially loved and provided for his family. Elias was a strong leader who was not afraid to do things "my way" regardless of what other people thought.

He was a graduate of Olean High School and St. Bonaventure University. He was the president of Eade Distributing Co., Inc.

Elias was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church. His faith in God was the rock upon which he built his life and raised his family.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years, Souad; his children, Edward (Michele) Eade, Paul (Lori) Eade, Paula (Terry ) Eade Newcomb, Michele (Steve) Argentieri, Mary (Mark) Alfieri and Pierre (Amanda) Eade; 16 grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah, Evan, Taylor, Jocelyn, George, Michael, Silvino, Camille, Francesca, Hannah, Grace, Faith, Elijah, Jordan and Oliva; his great-grandchildren, London, Hudson, Coss, Quinn, Sage, Everett, Vita and Violet; his siblings, Mary Bett, Victoria Eddy and Alfred Eade; and several nieces and nephews.

Elias was predeceased by his parents, Elias and Domina Eade Sr.; his sister, Margaret Bunk; and his son, Edward Elias Eade.

Thank you, Eli Eade. As he would say, "That's it!"

A private mass at St. Joseph's Maronite Church and burial at St. Bonaventure Cemetery will be for immediate family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church, 1102 Walnut St., Olean, NY 14760.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guenther Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved