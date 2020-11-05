OLEAN - Elias Eade Jr., 88, loving and faithful husband, father and Giddi, has passed.
He was a man of great strength and integrity with an unprecedented work ethic. He loved and served his country in the U.S. Army. He sacrificially loved and provided for his family. Elias was a strong leader who was not afraid to do things "my way" regardless of what other people thought.
He was a graduate of Olean High School and St. Bonaventure University. He was the president of Eade Distributing Co., Inc.
Elias was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church. His faith in God was the rock upon which he built his life and raised his family.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years, Souad; his children, Edward (Michele) Eade, Paul (Lori) Eade, Paula (Terry ) Eade Newcomb, Michele (Steve) Argentieri, Mary (Mark) Alfieri and Pierre (Amanda) Eade; 16 grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah, Evan, Taylor, Jocelyn, George, Michael, Silvino, Camille, Francesca, Hannah, Grace, Faith, Elijah, Jordan and Oliva; his great-grandchildren, London, Hudson, Coss, Quinn, Sage, Everett, Vita and Violet; his siblings, Mary Bett, Victoria Eddy and Alfred Eade; and several nieces and nephews.
Elias was predeceased by his parents, Elias and Domina Eade Sr.; his sister, Margaret Bunk; and his son, Edward Elias Eade.
Thank you, Eli Eade. As he would say, "That's it!"
A private mass at St. Joseph's Maronite Church and burial at St. Bonaventure Cemetery will be for immediate family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church, 1102 Walnut St., Olean, NY 14760.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.