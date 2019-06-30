Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth A. "Betty" Harris. View Sign Service Information Frame Funeral Home 230 Main Street Eldred , PA 16731 (814)-225-4782 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Frame Funeral Home 230 Main Street Eldred , PA 16731 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother



CORYVILLE, Pa. - Elizabeth A. 'Betty' Harris, 97, passed away Friday (June 28, 2019) at the Charles Cole Hospital in Coudersport following a brief illness.



Born Nov. 5, 1921, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of John and Catherine Fitzstephens Caden.



On Aug. 16, 1947, in St. Gabriel's Rectory in Port Allegany, she married Henry B. Harris Jr., who passed away Oct. 8, 2001.



Betty was a 1940 graduate of Port Allegany High School and had resided in Coryville since 1949.



Before her marriage, she had been employed as a telephone operator in Port Allegany, and after her marriage was a devoted homemaker.



She was a member of the St. Raphael Church in Eldred. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her home and also enjoyed sewing, reading and refinishing furniture.



Surviving are one daughter, Jane Ann (Gregory) Bell of Eldred; five grandchildren, Stephen (Amy) Bell, Erin (Daniel) Waugaman, Nathan (Meaghan) Bell, Sarah (Brenda Harris) Bell and Charles Andrew (Heather) Bell; nine great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Gabrielle Waugaman, Zazeric, Harris and Adelyn Bell, Jackson and Benjamin Bell and Tenley and Liam Bell; one niece and three nephews.



In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, John Caden, and two sisters, Kathryn Roys and Mary Agnes Caden.



Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday (July 1, 2019) at Frame Funeral Home in Eldred. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday (July 2, 2019) at the St. Mary's Church, Newell Creek Road, Eldred, with the Reverend Thomas Brown as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery in Port Allegany.



The family requests memorials be made to St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Moody Hollow Cemetery or to the .



