Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Bettie" (Hanley) Dunn. View Sign Service Information Schaffner Funeral Home Inc 554 S Main St Bolivar , NY 14715 (585)-928-2840 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Schaffner Funeral Home Inc 554 S Main St Bolivar , NY 14715 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary's Church Bolivar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BOLIVAR - Elizabeth Hanley 'Bettie' Dunn, 91, of 171 Olive St., passed away Tuesday (June 4, 2019) following a brief illness.



Daughter of Margaret G. and William J. Hanley, she was born on April 6, 1928, in Hartford, Conn.



A 1946 graduate of Norwalk High School, she majored in Spanish at Emmanuel College in Boston, Mass., and was graduated in 1950, with her bachelor degree.



She taught first grade in Fairfield, Conn., for four years, before accepting a position with the Department of the Army in Aschaffenberg, Germany, teaching American children of military families.



During her two years in Germany, she began what became an extensive collection of chimney sweeps, a symbol of good luck, and enjoyed traveling throughout Europe. After returning to the United States she taught in Westport, Conn. and then took another assignment teaching in Lagunillas, Estado Zulia, Venezuela. It was in Venezuela, that she met her husband, James E. Dunn. Married in 1959, they enjoyed 58 years of marriage.



She earned her master's degree from St. Bonaventure University, in 1977, and substitute taught for many years in area schools.



She shared her teaching talents and deep faith as a religious education teacher, and was a long time trustee and treasurer, of the Bolivar Free Library. She was a past member of St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society; the Little Genesee Garden Club; a leader for church discussion groups; and a former Cub Scout den mother.



She was an avid reader; lover of her Springer Spaniels; and a talented seamstress. She loved observing the wildlife from the picture windows of her home on the hill, where her favorite color was evident in the décor of her kitchen, where even the refrigerator was pink!



Surviving are her brother, Francis G. Hanley of Clayton, Ga.; a brother-in-law, Thomas J. Dunn of Bolivar; a daughter, Christine A. Dunn of Burbank, Calif.; a son, Patrick J. Dunn of Bolivar; a daughter, Margaret Dunn (Patrick M.) Rollins; grandchildren, Catherine, Matthias and Elizabeth Rollins, all of Canandaigua; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her brothers, William J. Hanley Jr. and Thomas C. Hanley; her sisters-in-law Barbara A. Dunn, M. Jane Hanley and Linda S. Hanley; a brother-in-law, Clifton J. Morris; and a son, Timothy J. Dunn.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (June 7, 2019) at the Schaffner Funeral Home, 554 S. Main St., Bolivar. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday (June 8, 2019) at St. Mary's Church, Bolivar. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church, 111 Wellsville St., Bolivar, NY 14715 or the Bolivar Free Library, 390 Main St., Bolivar, NY 14715.



The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Manor Hills and Highland Hospital. BOLIVAR - Elizabeth Hanley 'Bettie' Dunn, 91, of 171 Olive St., passed away Tuesday (June 4, 2019) following a brief illness.Daughter of Margaret G. and William J. Hanley, she was born on April 6, 1928, in Hartford, Conn.A 1946 graduate of Norwalk High School, she majored in Spanish at Emmanuel College in Boston, Mass., and was graduated in 1950, with her bachelor degree.She taught first grade in Fairfield, Conn., for four years, before accepting a position with the Department of the Army in Aschaffenberg, Germany, teaching American children of military families.During her two years in Germany, she began what became an extensive collection of chimney sweeps, a symbol of good luck, and enjoyed traveling throughout Europe. After returning to the United States she taught in Westport, Conn. and then took another assignment teaching in Lagunillas, Estado Zulia, Venezuela. It was in Venezuela, that she met her husband, James E. Dunn. Married in 1959, they enjoyed 58 years of marriage.She earned her master's degree from St. Bonaventure University, in 1977, and substitute taught for many years in area schools.She shared her teaching talents and deep faith as a religious education teacher, and was a long time trustee and treasurer, of the Bolivar Free Library. She was a past member of St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society; the Little Genesee Garden Club; a leader for church discussion groups; and a former Cub Scout den mother.She was an avid reader; lover of her Springer Spaniels; and a talented seamstress. She loved observing the wildlife from the picture windows of her home on the hill, where her favorite color was evident in the décor of her kitchen, where even the refrigerator was pink!Surviving are her brother, Francis G. Hanley of Clayton, Ga.; a brother-in-law, Thomas J. Dunn of Bolivar; a daughter, Christine A. Dunn of Burbank, Calif.; a son, Patrick J. Dunn of Bolivar; a daughter, Margaret Dunn (Patrick M.) Rollins; grandchildren, Catherine, Matthias and Elizabeth Rollins, all of Canandaigua; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her brothers, William J. Hanley Jr. and Thomas C. Hanley; her sisters-in-law Barbara A. Dunn, M. Jane Hanley and Linda S. Hanley; a brother-in-law, Clifton J. Morris; and a son, Timothy J. Dunn.Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (June 7, 2019) at the Schaffner Funeral Home, 554 S. Main St., Bolivar. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday (June 8, 2019) at St. Mary's Church, Bolivar. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church, 111 Wellsville St., Bolivar, NY 14715 or the Bolivar Free Library, 390 Main St., Bolivar, NY 14715.The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Manor Hills and Highland Hospital. Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close