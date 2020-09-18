MIDLAND, N.C. - Elizabeth Evans Eisert, formerly of Olean, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020) at the home of her daughter in Midland, surrounded by her loving family.
Elizabeth was born Jan. 13, 1926, in Olean, to the late Harold Evans and Myrtle Evans.
In the late 70s she owned and operated Tiffany's Bakery in the Olean Center Mall.
She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that devoted her life to taking care of her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Lori (Kevin) Kovel of Midland, and Susan (Michael) Retchless and Teresa Ahl, both of Olean; sons, Jim (Mary-Ann) Eisert and Steve (Becki) Eisert, both of Mint Hill; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Richard Eisert; and her siblings, Kenneth Evans, Kip Evans, Marian Brink, Bridgy Wilson, June Hinton and Doc Evans.
The funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 8451 Idlewild Road, Charlotte. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will also be held for family and friends in Olean at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please visit A Living Tribute (alivingtribute.org
) to plant a tree in a U.S. National Forest in Elizabeth's honor.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Eisert family.
