|
|
PORTVILLE - Elizabeth "Betty" I. Frair, of 312 Prosser Road, Portville, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) at her home.
Born Nov. 27, 1924, in Eldred, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Owen and Margaret Morsman Merrick. On Nov. 3, 1946, shortly after World War II, she married a local boy from "across the valley," Ross Frair, who had just returned from the war. Ross predeceased her Nov. 21, 2006.
Betty was raised on the family farm on Wolf Creek Road in Portville and graduated from Portville High School.
Ross and Betty lived on Deer Creek Road in Portville until 1960, when they moved to Hadley, Mass., where they lived for over 35 years. They dreamed of and finally built their retirement home in Cummington, Mass., and resided there for 20 years.
Betty worked for the University of Massachusetts as a bookkeeper and secretary until retirement. In 2014, Betty returned to Portville, where she was able to be closer to hometown friends and family members.
Surviving are two children, Jan (Robert) Copithorne of Lake Forest, Ill. and Keith (Rose Walker) Frair of Blythewood, S.C.; a daughter-in-law, Natalia Boitchenko of Croton-on-Hudson; five grandchildren, David (Bree) Copithorne, Pete (Amy) Copithorne, Susie (Dr. Jacob Shaw) Copithorne, Sergei Frair and Alex Frair; three great-grandchildren, Elliott and Dawson Copithorne and Wren Copithorne-Shaw; one brother-in-law, Dean Neudeck of Richburg; one sister-in-law, Delores Merrick of Harrisonburg, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by one son, Creig Frair; three brothers, Lee Merrick, Eugene Merrick and Clair "Bud" Merrick; and two sisters, Louise Merrick and Verda Neudeck.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville, followed by a funeral service and bereavement luncheon at 1:30 p.m. at the River's Edge Methodist Church, Portville. Rev. Stan Scoville, interim pastor, will officiate. Private burial services will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.
Betty was always a strong supporter of many benevolent organizations and charities and an active member of her local church wherever she lived. Donations in her memory should be directed to the charity or church of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 10, 2019