Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
51 S Main St
Portville, NY 14770
(716) 933-8759
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
51 S Main St
Portville, NY 14770
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
River's Edge Methodist Church
Portville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Frair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth I. "Betty" Frair


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth I. "Betty" Frair Obituary
PORTVILLE - Elizabeth "Betty" I. Frair, of 312 Prosser Road, Portville, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) at her home.

Born Nov. 27, 1924, in Eldred, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Owen and Margaret Morsman Merrick. On Nov. 3, 1946, shortly after World War II, she married a local boy from "across the valley," Ross Frair, who had just returned from the war. Ross predeceased her Nov. 21, 2006.

Betty was raised on the family farm on Wolf Creek Road in Portville and graduated from Portville High School.

Ross and Betty lived on Deer Creek Road in Portville until 1960, when they moved to Hadley, Mass., where they lived for over 35 years. They dreamed of and finally built their retirement home in Cummington, Mass., and resided there for 20 years.

Betty worked for the University of Massachusetts as a bookkeeper and secretary until retirement. In 2014, Betty returned to Portville, where she was able to be closer to hometown friends and family members.

Surviving are two children, Jan (Robert) Copithorne of Lake Forest, Ill. and Keith (Rose Walker) Frair of Blythewood, S.C.; a daughter-in-law, Natalia Boitchenko of Croton-on-Hudson; five grandchildren, David (Bree) Copithorne, Pete (Amy) Copithorne, Susie (Dr. Jacob Shaw) Copithorne, Sergei Frair and Alex Frair; three great-grandchildren, Elliott and Dawson Copithorne and Wren Copithorne-Shaw; one brother-in-law, Dean Neudeck of Richburg; one sister-in-law, Delores Merrick of Harrisonburg, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by one son, Creig Frair; three brothers, Lee Merrick, Eugene Merrick and Clair "Bud" Merrick; and two sisters, Louise Merrick and Verda Neudeck.

Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville, followed by a funeral service and bereavement luncheon at 1:30 p.m. at the River's Edge Methodist Church, Portville. Rev. Stan Scoville, interim pastor, will officiate. Private burial services will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.

Betty was always a strong supporter of many benevolent organizations and charities and an active member of her local church wherever she lived. Donations in her memory should be directed to the charity or church of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now