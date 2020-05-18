Elizabeth "Marie" Kellogg
1935 - 2020
OLEAN - Elizabeth "Marie" Kellogg, formerly of Olean, passed away Friday (May 15, 2020) at the Cuba Skilled Nursing Facility, where she had been residing for many years.

Born Jan. 18, 1935 in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Carl E. and Phoebe Benjamin Sherlock.

Marie worked at the former Echo Lanes and Linwood Center in Olean. She was a member of the Ischua Sunshine Ladies and enjoyed reading, sewing and doing crossword puzzles.

Surviving are six daughters, Elizabeth (David) Miller of Olean, Joyce Sikes of Hinsdale, Edna Ewing of Little Genesee, Susan (Donald) Vogel of Belfast, Eva (Edward) Boutwell of Olean and Penny (Dan Sherwin) Alaimo of Westons Mills; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne Sherlock of Olean and Hugh Sherlock of Germany; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by one brother, Carl E.H. Sherlock; and one granddaughter, Tammy Masten.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.

Memorials if desired may be made to the Cuba Memorial Hospital, Skilled Nursing Facility, 140 W. Main St., Cuba; or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
