Elizabeth "Liz" Krotje

Elizabeth "Liz" Krotje Obituary
FRANKLINVILLE - Elizabeth "Liz" Krotje, 25, of North Main Street, went home to her Heavenly Father on Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) at the home of her parents, following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Born Dec. 12, 1994, in Springville, she was the daughter of Shane and Anne Giboo Krotje.

Liz was a 2013 graduate of Ten Broeck Academy, in Franklinville, and was employed at the Ontario Knife Company of Franklinville, where she truly loved her job, and thought of her co-workers as family.

She enjoyed kayaking; dirt track racing; her dog Riley; and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Go Steelers!

Surviving are her parents of Laidlaw Road, Franklinville; a brother, Travis (Jessica Deitz) Krotje of Marshburg, Pa.; her maternal grandparents, Daniel (Carol) Giboo of Rushford; and auntie to Kaylie Krotje; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Paul and Janice Krotje.

Friends may gather with the family from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020). Celebrating her life will be Michael Hoppe. Attendees are encouraged to dress casually, no Bills attire, LOL. Burial will be in Farmersville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the family for a memorial garden in her name.

Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
