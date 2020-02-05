Home

Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Parker


1945 - 2020
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Parker Obituary
OLEAN - Elizabeth L. "Betty" Parker, of 630 E. State St., passed away Monday (Feb. 3, 2020) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born Sept. 13, 1945, in Salamanca, and was a daughter of Erie and Pearl Frank Comstock. On Oct. 30, 1970, she married her husband of 17 years, Thomas R. Murphy, who predeceased her March 10, 1988. On June 23, 1995, she married her husband of 17 years, Frank W. Parker, who predeceased her Feb. 13, 2013.

Betty attended school in Randolph. She enjoyed watching TV, especially Criminal Minds, but she truly loved spending time with her family.

Betty is survived by five children, Brenda Kraft of Arcade, Les Dowd of Wellsville, Laura (Denis) Bentley-Bouchard of Cattaraugus, Robin (Kirt) Nice of Olean and Stephanie (Aaron) Murphy of Cuba; a stepson, Scott (Corky) Murphy of Warsaw; 18 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Along with her husbands, Betty was predeceased by a son, Thomas K. Murphy on Oct. 11, 2011; and two siblings, Genette Jolly and Carolyn Winship.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Dr. Anthony L. Evans will officiate. Burial will be in the spring at Mt. Hope Cemetery in West Valley.

Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
