|
|
WILLIAMSVILLE - Elizabeth L. Lade Sharkey, 73, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 22, 2020).
She was the beloved wife of Edward M. Sharkey; dear mother of Daniel E. (Amy) Sharkey and Stephen A. (Joette) Sharkey; loving grandmother of Jack, Carsen, Cole, Drew and Dylan; sister of Linda (David) Christopher and Barbara (James) Jeziorski; also survived by nieces and nephews.
The family will be present to receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) at the Amherst Chapel of Amigone Funeral Home Inc., 5200 Sheridan Drive on the corner of Hopkins Street, Amherst, where prayers will be said at 9:15 a.m. Monday (Jan. 27, 2020) followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. Interment will be in Elmlawn Cemetery, Tonawanda. Family and friends invited.
There will be no visitation Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.
Please share your condolences at AMIGONE.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 24, 2020