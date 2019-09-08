Home

Treusdell Funeral Home
65 Main St
Belfast, NY 14711
(585) 365-2686
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Treusdell Funeral Home
65 Main St
Belfast, NY 14711
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:15 AM
Treusdell Funeral Home
65 Main St
Belfast, NY 14711
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Belfast, NY
Elizabeth Leah Babbitt


1934 - 2019
Elizabeth Leah Babbitt Obituary
CANEADEA - Elizabeth Leah Babbitt, 85, passed away Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) at Highland Park Nursing Home in Wellsville, following a brief illness.

Born Jan. 22, 1934, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Charles and Mary James Roehner. On March 17, 1951, in Buffalo, she married Edward Babbitt, who predeceased her July 31, 2000.

Leah, as she was known, had grown up in Buffalo and attended and graduated from a Buffalo high School, Class of 1951. After her marriage to Edward they moved to Caneadea, where they became owner–operators of a dairy farm, located on Route 19. Her life became running the farm and, over the years, raising her family.

She was a member of St. Marks Catholic Church in Rushford, a member and secretary of the Caneadea Fire Department and for many years was a 4-H leader in Caneadea.

She enjoyed gardening, baking, enjoying the farm animals and watching TV. Her true love was her family and spending time with them.

Surviving are two sons, Charles "Chuck" E. (Kathleen) Babbitt of Caneadea and Tom E. (Dawn) Babbitt of Delevan; six daughters, Eileen E. (Dave) Wagner of Utah, Barb A. Humphrey of Jacksonville, Fla., Laurie S. (Ron) Duvall of Rushford, Peggy J. (David) Smith of Belmont, Martha L. (Mike) Wachowski of Delton, Mich., and Karen B. (Tim) Bentley of Oramel; 33 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Gary Humphrey; a daughter, Kathleen Green; and a grandson, Roland Babbitt.

Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019) at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast. Funeral services will be held beginning with prayers at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019), followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Belfast. Rev. Dennis Mancuso will be celebrant and burial will be in Podonque Cemetery in Rushford.

Memorials may be made to the Allegany County SPCA .

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.treusdellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
